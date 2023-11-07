President Murmu likely to inaugurate Ekalavya Model School in Odisha on Nov 20

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to inaugurate an Ekalavya Model School in Kuliana block of Mayurbhanj district during her visit to Odisha on November 20, informed Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu.

Tudu who reviewed several central projects in Odisha, informed that since the President will be visiting Odisha on November 20, we have decided that at least one Ekalavya Model School in Kuliana block should be ready for inauguration. However, the Rashtrapati Bhawan is yet to release any communiqué informing about the President’s visit to the State.

Tudu attended a review meeting regarding Aadi Mahotsav with officials of TRIFED at the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar. He also attended a review meeting with officials of EMRS and PSUs on the progress of various ongoing projects and other pending issues.

This apart, the Union Minister also held a review meeting with NHAI Department on various ongoing projects and other pending issues at state Guest House.