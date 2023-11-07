TNI Evening News Headlines – November 07, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
DRDO test firing of tactical surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile 'Pralay' from the Abdul Kalam Island on the coast of Balasore, Odisha with a strike range of 500 km.
➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Odisha Table Tennis Academy in Bhubaneswar and declared open the 29th State Table Tennis Championship 2023.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu likely to visit Odisha on November 20.
➡️ Rape and murder of 4-year-old girl at Kela slum in Bhubaneswar: Accused Ghania Das arrested by Airfield Police.
➡️ Former Odisha Assembly Speaker & Minister, Maheswar Mohanty’s mortal remains consigned to flames at Puri Swargadwar.
➡️ MLA Bijay Shankar-Somalika discord: Somalika appears before marriage registrar’s office.
➡️ Berhampur district court awards life term to 8 accused in 2017 Budu Patra murder case.
➡️ Rashmika deepfake video: IT Ministry issues advisory to social media platforms.
➡️ Aligarh Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh has unanimously passed a proposal to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh.
➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar uses “derogatory” language in Assembly: The National Commission of Woman (NCW) demand an immediate apology from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
➡️ Record 96.25% turnout in Nagaland bypoll. Mizoram registers 77.04% voter turnout till 5 pm, Chhattisgarh records 70.87%.
➡️ Sensex dips 16.29 points to settle at 64,942.40; Nifty skids 5.05 points to 19,406.70.
➡️ Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 83.27 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️ ICC CWC 2023: Ibrahim Zadran becomes Afghanistan’s first-ever centurion in Cricket World Cup history.
➡️ Bangladesh captain and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the 2023 World Cup due to an index finger injury during the match against Sri Lanka.
