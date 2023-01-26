President Murmu leads the Nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day today as she hosted the national flag at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

This is Murmu’s first Republic Day celebration after she became the President last year. As she unfurled the Tricolour, the national anthem was sung, followed by a customary 21 Gun Salute. Notably, it was for the first time that the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105mm Indian Field Guns.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest at the parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared the dias.

Around 65,000 people witnessed the national level republic day celebration.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Republic Day parade was a unique mix of India’s military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country’s growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a ‘New India.’

As many as 23 tableaux – 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments were part of the parade on the Kartavya Path.

However, it was the breath-taking air show which was the centre of attraction as the aircrafts were flown successful despite poor visibility due to foggy weather conditions.

A total of 45 aircraft of Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of Indian Army took part in the airshow.

The Republic Day parade at Kartavaya Path ended with national anthem. The celebrations, however, will continue and culminate on January 30, obsevered as Martyrs’ Day.