President Droupadi Murmu’s Odisha Visit – Complete Schedule

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu to come on a four-day visit to Odisha from February 28 to attend several programs in different districts of the State.

According to sources, the President will arrive at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, her home town, at 4.45pm on February 28.

On February 29, the President will visit Maa Kichakeshwari Temple, Khiching followed by interactions with PVTGs.

Thereafter, President will go to Keonjhar to inaugurate a seminar on Tribes of Keonjhar district and address the students of Dharanidhar University .

In the same evening, the President reach Bhubaneswar and is slated to address the convocation of Utkal University.

On the following day, that is on March 1, Murmu has to take part in different programs in Cuttack. Then she will fly to Berhampur and address the gathering during the convocation of Berhampur University.

On March 2, the President has programs in Sambalpur and Rairakhol before returning to New Delhi.