Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025: Odisha showcases Rich Cultural Heritage

Bhubaneswar: The 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention commenced on a grand note in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, celebrating the invaluable contributions of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to India’s development. With Odisha as the host and partner state for this prestigious event, the convention brings a spotlight on the state’s rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions while strengthening India’s ties with its diaspora.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, themed “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat”, has drawn over 5,000 delegates from 50 countries. The Odisha Pavilion at Janata Maidan, one of the key attractions, showcases the state’s traditional crafts, textile art, and historical treasures. Visitors are enthralled by exquisite displays of Sambalpuri, Bomkai, and Berhampuri sarees, each renowned for their intricate weaving patterns. The craftsmanship of Odisha’s famed silver filigree jewelry, Pattachitra paintings, stone carvings, and brass and bell metal works has also received widespread admiration.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, welcoming guests with the ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, expressed pride in Odisha’s role as the cultural heart of the event. He emphasized the state’s potential as a premier destination for cultural tourism, urging NRIs to act as ambassadors for Odisha’s unique heritage. The capital city has been adorned with festive décor and a series of cultural events, including the Patha Utsav, Ekamra Utsav, Adivasi Mela, and iconic dance festivals, highlighting Odisha’s vibrant artistic legacy.

Welcoming members of the Indian diaspora to #Bhubaneswar to celebrate the 18th #PravasiBharatiyaDivas, Hon’ble CM Shri @MohanMOdisha stated that this is an occasion celebrated to honour the invaluable contributions of Indians worldwide and to explore new opportunities for… pic.twitter.com/QQQpK3yeok — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 8, 2025

Also read: Odisha CM unveils 9 galleries at State Museum

The convention opened with the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Union Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Chief Minister Majhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s keynote address on Thursday will focus on strengthening diaspora engagement in building a developed India, while President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session, bestowing Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards on distinguished members of the Indian diaspora.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo will participate as the chief guest virtually, adding an international dimension to the conclave. Addressing the diaspora, Mr. Jaishankar lauded their role in connecting India with the world and highlighted India’s economic resilience, technological advancements, and space missions, including Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan, as symbols of the nation’s progress.

The Odisha government’s strategic focus on tourism has been evident throughout the event. Delegates are being treated to guided tours of landmark sites like the Sun Temple of Konark, Jagannath Temple of Puri, and Chilika Lake. The emphasis on sustainable tourism aligns with the broader investment themes discussed at the convention, with Odisha positioning itself as a hub for cultural and eco-tourism.

Also read: DMF Scam in Keonjhar: IAS Ashish Thakare Under the Scanner

As the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 continues, the Odisha Pavilion and its cultural showcases remain the heart of the celebration, fostering global recognition for the state’s artistic excellence. By linking its heritage with opportunities for investment and collaboration, Odisha exemplifies India’s rich cultural tapestry and future-focused aspirations.