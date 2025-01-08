Know More about Key Events in Bhubaneswar in January 2025

Bhubaneshwar: Here’s a captivating lineup of events set to take place in Bhubaneswar this January, promising a cultural extravaganza for art, music, dance, and nature enthusiasts alike. The city, known for its rich heritage and vibrant festivals, will transform into a bustling hub of activity as both locals and tourists gather to celebrate its dynamic spirit.

From January 5 to 16, the Ekamra Utsav and Adivasi Mela will be held at the Exhibition Ground in Unit III. These iconic events are a treasure trove of traditional art, craft, tribal culture, and cuisine. Visitors can explore unique handicrafts, tribal jewelry, and authentic delicacies while enjoying cultural performances that showcase Odisha’s indigenous heritage.

Immerse in the spirit of Ekamra Utsav!

Experience vibrant music, dance, and stage performances until Jan 16.

Floral beauty will take center stage at the Ekamra Kanan Flower Show from January 7 to 11 at the Ekamra Kanan Botanical Garden in Nayapalli. This event is a visual treat, featuring an array of vibrant blooms and creative floral arrangements. Nature lovers and photography enthusiasts will find ample inspiration here.

Music aficionados can immerse themselves in melodious evenings at the Rajarani Music Festival, set against the backdrop of the magnificent Rajarani Temple from January 7 to 11. Renowned classical musicians will perform enchanting recitals that echo the grandeur of this historic monument.

Simultaneously, the Mukteshwar Dance Festival, held at the Mukteswar Temple in Old Town from January 7 to 11, will celebrate Odisha’s classical dance forms with spellbinding performances by eminent artists. The Odissi Dance Festival at Rabindra Mandap during the same dates will further showcase the grace and elegance of this revered dance form.

For those seeking an eclectic shopping experience, the Night Flea Market at the Exhibition Ground from January 8 to 10 promises a lively atmosphere with artisan goods, street food, and live entertainment. The venue will also host the Tribal Dance and Folk Art Festival from January 7 to 11, highlighting the diverse folk traditions of India.

Birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts can head to the Chilika Bird Festival from January 6 to 12, which will be held across Chilika and Mangalajodi in Khordha. This event celebrates the annual arrival of migratory birds at Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, offering guided boat tours and insightful sessions on avian biodiversity.

