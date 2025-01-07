Odisha CM unveils 9 galleries at State Museum

Bhubaneswar: In a significant boost to cultural and historical preservation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated nine new galleries at the Odisha State Museum on Monday, further enriching the state’s premier repository of heritage. The event also marked the opening of a specialized Talachitra Ramayana gallery and an underground artifacts exhibition, adding to the museum’s vast array of treasures.

The newly inaugurated galleries include the Prague-Historical Gallery, Royal and Ivory Gallery, Zoology Gallery, Mining and Geology Gallery, Kandhei Gallery, Mukha Gallery, Janajati Gallery, Handicrafts Gallery, and an Identification Room. Each gallery showcases rare and unique exhibits, offering visitors a deeper understanding of Odisha’s rich and diverse history, culture, and natural heritage.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted the museum’s pivotal role in representing the state’s cultural identity. “The Odisha State Museum is a symbol of our history, tradition, and pride. The nine new galleries reflect the diversity and richness of our heritage. The artworks and artifacts displayed here are rare, informative, and engaging,” he stated.

The galleries span a wide spectrum of themes, providing detailed insights into the state’s historical evolution, geographical features, mineral resources, artistic legacy, and tribal culture. The Talachitra Ramayana gallery, dedicated to the traditional palm-leaf etchings depicting the Ramayana, was particularly noted for its exquisite craftsmanship. The underground artifacts section presents a curated selection of ancient relics and archaeological findings.

In addition to the gallery inaugurations, four books on Odisha’s culture and heritage were released at the event. Culture Minister Suryashunhi Suraj, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Ekram MLA Babu Singh, Principal Secretary of the Languages, Literature, and Culture Department Sanjeev Mishra, and Museum Director Vijaya Ketan Upadhyay were among the dignitaries present.