DMF Scam in Keonjhar: IAS Ashish Thakare Under the Scanner

Keonjhar/Hatadihi: The Orissa High Court’s recent directive for a state-level probe into the alleged misuse and irregularities of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust funds in Keonjhar district has brought former Collector and DMF Chairperson Ashish Thakare under scrutiny. Thakare, who held office as the Keonjhar Collector for six years before being transferred in August 2024 following the new government’s assumption of power, is now a central figure in the investigation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Rath has mandated a thorough investigation by the state-level committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, under Section 15(4) and 9B of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and Rule 18(B) of the Odisha DMF Rules, 2015. The court’s action was prompted by a writ petition (W.P.(C) No. 26601/2024) filed on October 22, 2024, highlighting serious allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement in DMF operations.

The key allegations include awarding projects without proper tendering processes, disbursing advance payments to contractors, disproportionate release of funds, failure to submit utilisation certificates, and unauthorized appointments. Additionally, projects were reportedly executed without Trust Board approval, and there were instances of overspending on project estimates, discrepancies in DMF bank account balances, and misuse of contingency grants.

Complaints concerning these irregularities were initially submitted to top state officials, including the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Planning and Coordination Department, and the Keonjhar Collector. However, in the absence of decisive action, the matter was escalated to the High Court, prompting judicial intervention. The court, after reviewing the documents presented, determined that the gravity of the accusations warranted an independent inquiry by the state-level committee.

During his tenure, Thakare was considered to be in close proximity to influential political circles under the previous regime. His prolonged role as DMF Chairperson, coupled with the significant financial resources managed by the DMF Trust, has now raised questions about administrative oversight and accountability.

The High Court has instructed the government’s counsel to submit all relevant documentation for the committee’s examination. It also emphasized that further judicial intervention would be considered based on the committee’s findings. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 6, 2025, where the court will assess the necessity of additional legal action depending on the outcomes of the inquiry.