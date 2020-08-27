Pratap Sarangi writes to Naveen Patnaik seeking fee relief for Students

By Sagarika Satapathy
File Pic
TNI Bureau:  Union Minister Pratap Sarangi has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to give relaxation on school fees.

In a letter addressed to Naveen Patnaik, Pratap Sarangi wrote, “I have been receiving petitions from people regarding the financial hardships faced by the students in meeting their educational requirements during this difficult time. There is a lurking fear that many students from poor financial ground may discontinue their education as COVID-19 has adversely impacted the livelihood of their parents making their conditions truly indigent.”

The Union Minister urged Odisha CM to announce:

• Full exemption of school fees for the wards of the Corona Warriors.

• 50% relaxation of school fees for the remaining students.

• Full exemption of hostel fees during the period of the closure of hostels in all educational institutions.

Sagarika Satapathy 374 posts 0 comments
