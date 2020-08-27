Odisha records 2510 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 435 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day recovery of 2510 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 65323. With this Odisha achieved a record number of recoveries for five days in a row.

A record number of 435 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by 277 from Ganjam, 225 from Cuttack and 218 from Puri.

While Odisha has so far reported 90986 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 27672.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 27

➡️2510 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 27.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 65323.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (435), Ganjam (277), Cuttack (225), Puri (218), Koraput (182), Jajapur (135), Mayurbhanj (119), Balasore (101), Gajapati (89), Malkangiri (75), Sundargarh (72), Sambalpur (64), Bolangir (51), Kalahandi (48), Kandhamal (47), Bhadrak (43), Jharsuguda (42), Sonepur (38), Bargarh (36), Nayagarh (33), Boudh (31), Dhenkanal (30), Keonjhar (30), Kendrapara (25), Rayagada (25), Jagatsinghpur (17), Nabarangpur (11), Anugul (5), Deogarh (3) and Nuapada (3).