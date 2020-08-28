Odisha records 3682 Covid-19 Cases; Khordha 775, Rayagada 495

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eight deaths and single-day spike of 3682 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 94668 including 28836 active cases and 65323 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 6.26% on August 27 as compared to 4.97% on August 26. Odisha has tested 58,840 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 50,023 Antigen Tests, 8,680 RT-PCR Tests and 137 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3682 new cases, 2241 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1441 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 775 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 8 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 each from Bhubaneswar (Khordha) and Ganjam, 1 each from Bargarh, Bhadrak, Balangir and Rayagada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 456. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 185 in Ganjam, 59 in Khordha, 22 in Rayagada and 15 in Bargarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Female 61 (Bargarh), Male 62 (Bhadrak), Male 65, Male 56 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 40 (Balangir), Female 55, Male 45 (Both Ganjam), Male 60 (Rayagada).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Rayagada (495), Cuttack (369) and Mayurbhanj (272).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (775), Rayagada (495), Cuttack (369), Mayurbhanj (272), Ganjam (174), Bargarh (152), Koraput (140), Sambalpur (128), Puri (115), Nayagarh (109), Jajpur (88), Balasore (87), Malkangiri (86), Balangir (68), Dhenkanal (61), Keonjhar (59), Angul (56), Bhadrak (51), Gajapati (48), Jagatsinghpur (44), Kendrapada (44), Jharsuguda (43), Kalahandi (41), Nabarangpur (38), Kandhamal (36), Sonepur (27), Sundargarh (27), Nuapada (23), Boudh (14) and Deogarh (12).

➡️ New Deaths – 8 (2 each from Bhubaneswar (Khordha) and Ganjam, 1 each from Bargarh, Bhadrak, Balangir and Rayagada)

➡️ New Recoveries – 2510

➡️ Samples Tested on August 27: 58,840.