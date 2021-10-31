Mamita Meher Murder Case: BJP holds protest in Delhi

By Sagar Satapathy
Mamita Meher Murder Case
Insight Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to intensify its protest in Mamita Meher murder case, by holding demonstrations in Delhi.

BJP’s National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra along with Brahmagiri MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi protested at the Patel Chowk in Delhi.

They held placard protest near the Patel Statue and demanded a CBI probe into the brutal murder. They also demanded resignation or sacking of MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra from the Cabinet.

Several Odia Associations and Activists in Delhi also participated in the protest.

Justice For Mamita

