Pramila Mallick to become First Woman Speaker of Odisha Assembly

TNI Bureau: Binjharpur MLA and Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick is all set to become the first Woman Speaker of Odisha Assembly.

The ruling BJD has announced her as the candidate for the Speaker election scheduled to be held on September 22. With this move, BJD seeks to give a clear message that the part my is serious about women empowerment in politics.

The Speaker’s post fell vacant after Bikram Keshari Arukha was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in May 2023.

Pramila Mallick was elected to Odisha Assembly on Janata Dal ticket in 1990. She won again in 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.