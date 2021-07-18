TNI Evening News Headlines – July 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 318 more COVID positive cases & 272 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 249 local contact cases and 69 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2492 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 930418.

➡️ BJD asked for State share from cess on fuel, LPG, procurement of surplus rice from Odisha and release of the pending food subsidy during all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

➡️ CRPF jawan arrested on rape & loot charges in Nayagarh District.

➡️ Odisha Olympic Association announces cash award for medal winners; Rs 5 lakh for Gold medal winners, Rs 3 lakh for Silver medal winners and Rs 1 lakh for Bronze medal winners.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: 6-member police team begins probe.

➡️ Monsoon session to run from July 19 to Aug 13 in line with COVID protocols.

➡️ Another Covid-19 patient Debakant Pradhan from Hindol in Dhenkanal district shifted to Chennai for ECMO Treatment.

➡️ 2 Maoists surrender before Odisha Police at the Malkangiri SP office today.

India News

➡️ 32 killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai in last 24 hours.

➡️ Over 41.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far provided to states/UTs: Centre.

➡️ Government holds All-Party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament.

➡️ Delhi Police team meets farmers, suggests venues other than Parliament to hold protests during Monsoon Session.

➡️ Lockdown relaxed in Karnataka; theatres and colleges allowed to open, night curfew eased.

➡️ Delhi cancels Kanwar Yatra in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

➡️ Danish Siddiqui’s body to be buried at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard.

➡️ Statewide Curfew in Goa extended till July 26; COVID restrictions in Haryana extended till July 27.

➡️ Uttarakhand Government raises stipend of MBBS intern doctors of State medical colleges from Rs 7500 to Rs 17,000 per month.

➡️ 1st ODI SLvsIND: Sri Lanka post 262/9 in 50 overs against India at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

World News

➡️ Afghanistan: At least 53 Taliban militants killed, 38 injured in multiple airstrikes in 24 hours.

➡️ A Beijing-based vet, who was confirmed as China’s first human infection case with Monkey B (BV) virus dies.

➡️ Pilgrims Arrive In Mecca For Second Hajj During Pandemic.

➡️ Pakistani fighters, Taliban told to target India-built assets in Afghanistan: Report.

➡️ Death count tops 180 in Germany flood.

➡️ Pakistan bus blast: China calls it ‘terror incident,’ cancels (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) meet.