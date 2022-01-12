Pradeep Majhi appointed Senior General Secretary of BJD

Insight Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday appointed party leaders as new office-bearers, giving specific responsibilities with immediate effect. Former MP Pradeep Majhi who recently joined the BJD, has been appointed Senior General Secretary of the party.

Mahesh Sahoo and Prafulla Majhi have been appointed as the General Secretaries.

Kailash Kulesika, Arindam Ray, Dhanurjaya Sidu, Chandrasekhar Majhi have been appointed General Secretaries.

Below is the list of the newly appointed Senior General Secretary, General Secretary and Secretary of BJD:

Senior General Secretary

1. Sri Mahesh Sahoo, Dhenkanal

2. Sri Pradeep Majhi, Nabarangpur

3. Sri Prafulla Majhi, Sundargarh

General Secretary

1. Sri Arindam Ray, Cuttack

2. Sri Dhanurjaya Sidu, Keonjhar

3. Sri Chandrasekhar Majhi, Koraput

4. Sri Kailash Chandra Kulesika, Koraput

Secretary

1. Sri Biswaranjan Mallick, Jajpur

2. Sri Ramesh Chandra Parida, Jajpur

3. Sri Pradip Sahoo, Khordha

4. Sri Dillip Kumar Sahoo, Mayurbhanj

5. Sri Sunil Kumar Das, Mayurbhanj

6. Sri Mahesh Hembram, Mayurbhanj

7. Sri Priyabrata Samantray, Puri