TNI Evening News Headlines – January 12, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 803 more COVID positive cases & 109 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 755 local contact cases and 48 quarantine cases.

➡️ 949 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1048732.

➡️ 67 more cases of Omicron variant of Covid detected in Odisha. Tally mounts to 170.

➡️ Mayor posts for Bhubaneswar & Berhampur Municipal Corporation reserved for Woman.

➡️ Koraput tops NITI Aayog’s list of most improved aspirational districts in education.

➡️ Pradeep Majhi appointed Senior General Secretary of BJD.

➡️ Odisha Panchayat Polls: State Election Commission (SEC) directs Odisha Government to immediately remove hoardings, stickers highlighting its achievements.

➡️ Weather Update: IMD predicts thunderstorm, hail & lightning in Odisha till January 14.

India News

➡️ Delhi reports 27,561 Covid cases, Karnataka reports 21,390 new cases, Mumbai reports 16,420 new COVID-19 cases in the last 34 hours.

➡️ UP Assembly Elections 2022: Senior OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

➡️ 73,000-litre liquor worth over Rs 1.45 crore and 1,825 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 2.5 crore seized in UP since poll code imposed: Chief Electoral Officer.

➡️ COVAXIN (BBV152) booster shown to neutralize both Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2: Bharat Biotech.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 11 new Government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, through video conference.

➡️ ISRO successfully conducted the qualification test of Cryogenic Engine for the Gaganyaan programme.

➡️ Industrial production grows 1.4 pc in November; Retail inflation rises to 5.59 pc in December, compared to 4.91 pc in November: Govt data.

➡️ All school buses will get 100% exemption from annual vehicle tax this year in Maharashtra.

World News

➡️ Global GDP to drop to 4.1% amid surge in Covid variants, inflation: World Bank.

➡️ UN wants $5 billion aid for Afghanistan in 2022.

➡️ Several cities in China have locked down as China battles Omicron spread.

➡️ California reports 143,380 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase on record.