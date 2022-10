Pradeep Majhi appointed SDC Advisor; Complete List Here

TNI Bureau: In a big development, the Odisha Government has appointed former Lok Sabha MP and strong Tribal leader Pradeep Majhi as the Advisor of Special Development Council (SDC) that covers 9 districts – Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.

The SDC Advisor was lying vacant after Sujeet Kumar got elected to Rajya Sabha in 2020.

The Government has also appointed Chairpersons/Advisors for various other posts today.

➡️ Minati Behera has been appointed as the Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women.

➡️ Kasturi Mohapatra is appointed as Editor, Utkal Prasanga and Odisha Review.

Corporations/Boards:

➡️ Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo – Chairperson, Odisha State Housing Board.

➡️ Pravat Aditya Mishra – Chairperson, APICOL.

➡️ D. Biswanath – Chairperson, Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation.

➡️ Lenin Mohanty – Chaiperson, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC).

➡️ Amresh Patri – Chaiperson, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation.

➡️ Subash Moharana – Chairperson, Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation.

➡️ Bijaya Nayak – Chairperson, Odisha State Seeds Corporation.

➡️ Debashis Mohanty – Chairperson, Odisha Agro Industries Corporation.

➡️ Satyabrat Tripathy – Chairperson, Odisha Film Development Corporation.

➡️ Sreemayee Mishra – Chairperson, Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

➡️ Chinmaya Sahoo – Chairperson, Odisha Small Industries Corporation Ltd (OSIC).

➡️ Sangram Paikaray – Chairperson, Odisha Khadi & Village Industries Board.

➡️ Surendra Pradhan – Advisor, Odisha State Agriculture Marketing Board.

➡️ Kuna Bihari Das – Chairperson, Odisha State Youth Welfare Board.

➡️ Santosh Bej – Vice Chairman, Odisha Agro Industries Corporation.

Advisors:

➡️ Ramachandra Panda – Advisor, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Depaertment.

➡️ Anubhav Patnaik – Advisor, E&IT Department.

➡️ Sudhir Das – Advisor, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY)

➡️ Nibedita Nayak – Advisor, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY)

➡️ Lopamudra Baxipatra – Advisor, Mission Shakti.

➡️ Gita Bastia – Advisor, Mission Shakti.

➡️ Sarojini Hembram – Advisor, ST &SC Development.

➡️ Sumitra Jena – Advisor, W&CD Department.

Members, Planning Board:

➡️ Dr. Ramesh Chandra Chyau Pattnaik (Member, Cabinet Minister Rank).

➡️ Dr. Prasanna Patsani (Member, Cabinet Minister Rank).

➡️ Sadhu Nepak (Member, MoS Rank)

➡️ Raghunath Naidu (Expert Member, District Planning Board, Ganjam)

➡️ Tumbanath Panda (Expert Member, District Planning Board, Ganjam)

➡️ Sarada Jena (Expert Member, District Planning Board, Jagatsinghpur)

➡️ Jitendra Mohanty (Expert Member, District Planning Board, Mayurbhanj)

➡️ Pabitra Panigrahi appointed as Chairperson, Ganjam Regional Improvement Trust.

➡️ Abanikanta Sahoo appointed as Chairperson, Talcher Angul Meramandali Development Authority (TAMDA)