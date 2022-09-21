Posters captioned “PayCM” With Karnataka CM photo surfaces

They were similar to the e-wallet design, Paytm Mr. Bommai's face in the middle of the QR code with the message '40% accepted here', referring to the 40% commission claims against the BJP government.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
139

TNI Bureau: Posters captioned “PayCM” with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s photo came to the fore in parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, September 21.

The development comes amid an aggressive campaign by Congress against the state government, which has accused it of corruption in public procurement and hiring of government agencies.

 

 

