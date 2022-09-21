TNI News Headlines – September 21, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
🔹Out of 39 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 29 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 659.
 
🔹Another 263 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1321857.
 
🔹Odisha State Seeds Corporation Limited (OSSCL) announces direct recruitment for Group B, C vacancies.
 
🔹Amlan Nanda, a computer science engineering student of SUIIT in Sambalpur is the first recipient of the Arindam Das Scholarship.
 
🔹Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art paying tribute to Raju Srivastava.
 
🔹OPSC to conduct Odisha Civil Services exam on October 16.
 
🔹Popular-comic Raju Srivastava passes away; to be cremated at 9.30 am tomorrow in Delhi.
🔹On hate speech, Supreme Court says duty of TV anchors is to prevent hate speech.
 
🔹Cabinet approves National Logistics Policy.
 
🔹Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit withdraws order summoning special Assembly session on Thursday for AAP govt to move confidence motion.
 
🔹India wins a UN award for “India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI)”.
 
🔹EAM Dr S Jaishankar meets Ukranian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at UNGA in New York, the US.
 
🔹Women burn headscarves at anti-hijab protests in Iran.
