Prajwal Revanna returns to India; Arrested

TNI Bureau: Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, was arrested early this morning after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport from Germany at around 1.15 am.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is formed by the Karnataka government to probe the case, took Revanna to the CID office in Bengaluru city and will be produce him in the court later today in connection with the alleged obscene video case. The probe team also confiscated two of his check-in bags at the airport.

Tight security arrangement was made outside the CID office in Bengaluru, and barricades were put outside the office ahead of suspended JD(S) MP’s arrival.

It is to be noted here that Revanna is the sitting MP of Hassan constituency. He also contested the election from the same parliamentary segment, where election was held on April 26. However, amid several sexual abuse charges against him, he fled the country (on 27) shortly after voting ended in his constituency.

The 33-year-old law maker is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Besides, his father, HD Revanna and uncle HD Kumaraswamy are both influential legislators in the Karnataka state assembly.