Poll Bugle sounded for Hindol and Atabira NACs

TNI Bureau: The two Notified Area Councils (NACs) – Attabira and Hindol in Odisha would go to poll soon as the five years term of the Council of Attabira and Hindol NACs will be completed on 12.04.2023.

As per the notification issued by the Housing & Urban Development Department, the State Government shall complete the process of the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats in pursuance of provision under section 12 and 11 of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 so that the State Election Commission will take further statutory requirements.

Programme for delimitation of wards and reservation of seats:

🔹Delimitation of wards and reservation of seats: 17.10.2022

🔹Last date of receipt of objection and suggestions: 26.10.2022

🔹Publication of the provisional notification: 3.11.2022

🔹Appeal against the Publication of the provisional notification: 3.11.2022 to 17.11.22

🔹Hearing to appeal and finalising the same: 18.11.22 to 1.12.22

🔹Final Notification by the District Magistrate: 5.12.2022