No petrol and diesel without pollution certificate in New Delhi

TNI Bureau: The AAP government has decided that petrol and diesel will not be provided without PUC (pollution under control) certificate at petrol pumps in New Delhi from October 25. This was informed by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday.

He said that a notification in this regard will also be issued soon.

A meeting of officials from the environment, transport and traffic departments was convened on September 29 to discuss the implementation and modalities where it was decided to go ahead with the plan from October 25, the minister said.