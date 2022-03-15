2 women Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

The encounter took place in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: Two women Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a senior official said. The encounter took place in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

The face-off took place in a forest near Gorli-Mutheli villages under Katekalyan police station limits, about 400 km from the state capital Raipur, when a joint team of security forces was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

