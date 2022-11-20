Police confirms Terror Link to Mangaluru Auto Blast

TNI Bureau: Karnataka police identified the culprit in the Mangaluru bombing as Shariq and confirmed his affiliation with the Islamic State. He was also a suspect in a stabbing case involving a Savarkar poster in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

According to two senior officers who are investigating the issue, “Shariq is the name of the bomber in the Mangaluru bombing case. He is one of three persons wanted for his ties to the Islamic State and the execution of trial bomb blasts on the Tunga River’s bank earlier this year.” More inquiry is underway, and more information about the situation is awaited.

The suspect is currently in hospital after being injured in a bomb detonation on a moving auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday afternoon. According to Karnataka police, he reportedly used an unknown person’s Aadhaar card to rent a property in Mangaluru.

Reportedly, the rickshaw’s passenger was carrying an exploded cooker, which police and FSL teams recovered. Four Duracell batteries, wires, and the remains of an electrical circuit were discovered inside the cooker.

This entire circuit appears to have been held in place within the oven by a floor mat. The passenger had an ID card in the name of Prem Raj Kanogi, but authorities are investigating if it belonged to him and whether the card is genuine or counterfeit. The autorickshaw is registered in Durga Parmeshwari’s name.

According to preliminary investigation findings, the passenger boarded an autorickshaw travelling from Mangalore Railway Junction to Naguri. The incident occurred on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. near Nagoori, Kankanady Town PS, Mangaluru City. The driver and the lone passenger were both injured.

The Karnataka Police is suspecting a connection between the Mangalore blast with Combaitore, On October 23, a car cylinder exploded in front of a temple in Coimbatore. In the explosion, one person, Jameesha Mubin, was charred to death.

The Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) tweeted on Sunday afternoon, “It’s confirmed now. The explosion was not an accident, but rather an act of terror intended to cause catastrophic harm.” He went on to say that the Karnataka Police, in collaboration with central security forces, is looking into it thoroughly.

It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies. https://t.co/lmalCyq5F3 — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) November 20, 2022

The explosion occurred on Saturday, November 19, in an autorickshaw travelling through Mangaluru city. The passenger who entered the vehicle was apparently carrying a pressure cooker. According to authorities, the cooker exploded in the middle of the road, injuring both the passenger and the driver.