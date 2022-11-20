Physiotherapists Association debunks Sisodia’s clarifications on Satyendar Jain Video

TNI Bureau: The Indian Association of Physiotherapists has denied that Satyendar Jain, the jailed Delhi Minister, received physiotherapy, and they have also called for an apology for “degrading physiotherapy.” This comes after Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, stated on Saturday that the viral CCTV video of Jain receiving a full-body massage was “therapy for injuries.”

On Saturday morning, a CCTV video of Jain receiving a full-body massage in Tihar Jail surfaced on social media, two days after the Bhartiya Janata Party demanded that the minister be moved from the prison.

Sisodia claimed that the “physiotherapy” was necessary because of a spinal injury and that the BJP was to blame for leaking the CCTV footage.

“By releasing CCTV images of a wounded person being treated, only the BJP can make harsh jokes… There is documentation that Satyendar Jain’s spine was injured “On Saturday, he had stated.

The Indian Association of Physiotherapists tweeted on Saturday to criticize the Minister “IAP vehemently rejects the minister’s remarks demeaning physical therapy by equating it with massages given to other ministers. demonstrates to them your level of education and your familiarity with our noble profession.” The association’s president denounced the minister in a video and demanded an apology from him.

#IAP STRONGLY CONDEMN THE STATEMENT OF THE MINISTER DEGRADING PHYSIOTHERAPY BY COMPARING IT WITH MASSAGE GIVEN TO THE ANOTHER MINISTER ,SHOWS THE LEVEL OF EDUCATION AND KNOWLEDGE TO THEM ABOUT OUR NOBLE PROFESSION!@BJP4Delhi @AamAadmiParty @msisodia @ManojTiwariMP pic.twitter.com/h1EXAdiBMu — IAP India Official (@india_iap) November 19, 2022

“Social media is a source of news, and our members have been complaining a lot. There are numerous physiotherapists in jail all over India, and one patient received physiotherapy there. We can also state that the session in progress was not physiotherapy because I am a professor of physiotherapy and the president of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists. It is an insult to physical therapy. We vehemently reject this behavior. We want an apology from the Minister or whoever is responsible for that, “said he.

“I kindly ask all physiotherapists in India to write to the news organizations and ask them not to disparage physiotherapy. It’s not physiotherapy, though. Let’s denounce this behavior and take steps to make things right, “said the president.

The former PRO of the Tihar jail claimed earlier on Saturday that it couldn’t be physiotherapy because the video clearly revealed that other inmates were massaging him. According to Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar jail PRO, it is obvious from the video that other inmates were massaging the minister. “Physiotherapy is different from massage. In the hospital’s physiotherapy wards, physiotherapy is provided,” said he.