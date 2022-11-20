FIFA World Cup 2022, Fixture, Schedule, Where to Watch

FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin on Sunday in Qatar. At 9:30 PM, the hosts Qatar and Ecuador will square off in the inaugural game of the giant athletic event

By Suman Rodrigues
TNI Bureau: The FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin on Sunday in Qatar. The hosts Qatar and Ecuador will square off in the inaugural game of the giant athletic event. An opening ceremony will be place at the Al Bayt Stadium to officially declare the tournament “open” before the football action starts. Singer Jungkook of the well-known South Korean band BTS is among the artists scheduled to appear during the opening ceremony.

The stadium can hold 60,000 people, so it will be a remarkable event. The tournament has been plagued by controversy ever since Qatar was given the hosting rights, but now the focus will finally shift to the footballers and the skills they can display.

The championship game will take place at Lusail Stadium on December 18. Al Bayt Stadium will host the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. At 7:30 PM IST, the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will begin. The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV. Alongside, The Jio Cinema app and website will stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony live.

 

Group (A) Fixtures: –

  • Qatar
    Ecuador
    (Al Bayt Stadium)

  • Senegal
    Netherlands
    (Al Thumama Stadium)

  • Qatar
    Senegal
    (Al Thumama Stadium)

  • Netherlands
    Ecuador
    (Khalifa Int Stadium)

  • Ecuador
    Senegal
    (Khalifa Int Stadium)

  • Netherlands
    Qatar
    (Al Bayt Stadium)
Group (B) Fixtures: –

  • England
    Iran
    (Khalifa Int Stadium)

  • United States
    Wales
    (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

  • Wales
    Iran
    (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

  • England
    United States
    (Al Bayt Stadium)

  • Iran
    United States
    (Al Thumama Stadium)

  • Wales
    England
    (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

    Group (C) Fixtures: –

  • Argentina
    Saudi Arabia
    (Lusail Stadium)

  • Mexico
    Poland
    (Stadium 974)

  • Poland
    Saudi Arabia
    (Education City Stadium)

  • Argentina
    Mexico
    (Lusail Stadium)

  • Poland
    Argentina
    (Stadium 974)

  • Saudi Arabia
    Mexico
    (Lusail Stadium)

Group (D) Fixtures: –

  • Denmark
    Tunisia
    (Education City Stadium)

  • France
    Australia
    (Al Janoub Stadium)

  • Tunisia
    Australia
    (Al Janoub Stadium)

  • France
    Denmark
    (Stadium 974)

  • Australia
    Denmark
    (Al Janoub Stadium)

  • Tunisia
    France
    (Education City Stadium)

Group (E) Fixtures: –

  • Germany
    Japan
    (Khalifa Int Stadium)

  • Spain
    Costa Rica
    (Al Thumama Stadium)

  • Japan
    Costa Rica
    (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

  • Spain
    Germany
    (Al Bayt Stadium)

  • Costa Rica
    Germany
    (Al Bayt Stadium)

  • Japan
    Spain
    (Khalifa Int Stadium)

    Group (F) Fixtures: –

    • Morocco
      Croatia
      (Al Bayt Stadium)

    • Belgium
      Canada
      (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

    • Belgium
      Morocco
      (Al Thumama Stadium)

    • Croatia
      Canada
      (Khalifa Int Stadium)

    • Canada
      Morocco
      (Al Thumama Stadium)

    • Croatia
      Belgium
      (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

      Group (G) Fixtures: –

    • Switzerland
      Cameroon
      (Al Janoub Stadium)

    • Brazil
      Serbia
      (Lusail Stadium)

    • Cameroon
      Serbia
      (Al Janoub Stadium)

    • Brazil
      Switzerland
      (Stadium 974)

    • Cameroon
      Brazil
      (Lusail Stadium)

    • Serbia
      Switzerland
      (Stadium 974)

      Group (H) Fixtures: –

    • Uruguay
      South Korea
      (Education City Stadium)

    • Portugal
      Ghana
      (Stadium 974)

    • South Korea
      Ghana
      (Education City Stadium)

    • Portugal
      Uruguay
      (Lusail Stadium)

    • Ghana
      Uruguay
      (Al Janoub Stadium)

    • South Korea
      Portugal
      (Education City Stadium)
