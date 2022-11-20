FIFA World Cup 2022, Fixture, Schedule, Where to Watch

TNI Bureau: The FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin on Sunday in Qatar. The hosts Qatar and Ecuador will square off in the inaugural game of the giant athletic event. An opening ceremony will be place at the Al Bayt Stadium to officially declare the tournament “open” before the football action starts. Singer Jungkook of the well-known South Korean band BTS is among the artists scheduled to appear during the opening ceremony.

The stadium can hold 60,000 people, so it will be a remarkable event. The tournament has been plagued by controversy ever since Qatar was given the hosting rights, but now the focus will finally shift to the footballers and the skills they can display.

The championship game will take place at Lusail Stadium on December 18. Al Bayt Stadium will host the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. At 7:30 PM IST, the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will begin. The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV. Alongside, The Jio Cinema app and website will stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony live.

Group (A) Fixtures: –

Qatar – Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium)

Senegal – Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium)

Qatar – Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium)

Netherlands – Ecuador (Khalifa Int Stadium)

Ecuador – Senegal (Khalifa Int Stadium)

Netherlands – Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Group (B) Fixtures: –

England – Iran (Khalifa Int Stadium)

United States – Wales (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Wales – Iran (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

England – United States (Al Bayt Stadium)

Iran – United States (Al Thumama Stadium)

Wales – England (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) Group (C) Fixtures: –

Argentina – Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium)

Mexico – Poland (Stadium 974)

Poland – Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium)

Argentina – Mexico (Lusail Stadium)

Poland – Argentina (Stadium 974)

Saudi Arabia – Mexico (Lusail Stadium)

Group (D) Fixtures: –

Denmark – Tunisia (Education City Stadium)

France – Australia (Al Janoub Stadium)

Tunisia – Australia (Al Janoub Stadium)

France – Denmark (Stadium 974)

Australia – Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium)

Tunisia – France (Education City Stadium)

Group (E) Fixtures: –