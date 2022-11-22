PM Rozgar Mela 2022: PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to recruits

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing.

As part of the Government’s ‘Rozgar Mela’, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today distributed as many as 384 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Bhubaneswar.

The youths recruited to serve in Assam Rifles, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, BSF, CISF, Railways, ESIC, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, IIT Bhubaneswar, Income Tax Department, ITBP, Postal Department, Rourkela Steel Plant, Armed Forces and Banks.

Earlier in October, 75,000 appointment letters were handed over to newly-inducted appointees in the first round.