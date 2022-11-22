TNI News Headlines – November 22, 2022

🔹 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates six Development Projects worth Rs 25 Crore in Malkangiri.

🔹 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan distributed 384 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits.

🔹 Election Commission of India writes to Odisha Chief Electoral Offic er and Chief Secretary to grant paid leave to Government employees on December 5 who wish to cast their votes in the Padampur bypolls.

🔹 Archana Nag case: Businessman Businessman Amiyakant Das interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for around 8 hours.

🔹 2 temples Bati Mandir and Dhuni Mandir – located on the premises of famous Mahima shrine at Joranda in Dhenkanal district pulled down.

🔹 Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aftab’s Polygraph Test started at Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory.

🔹 ‘Rozgar Mela’: PM Modi gives appointment letters to 71,000 recruits.

🔹 Meghalaya Govt suspends Mobile Internet services in 7 districts for 48 hours after 6 people including 5 from Meghalaya and 1 from Assam Forest Guard were killed in a firing incident.

🔹 After getting the additional share of 26%, Adani Group will take over NDTV with 55.18% share.

🔹 Youth World Boxing Championships: Vishwanath, Ravina among seven Indians confirm medals, storm into semi-finals.

🔹 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand ends in TIE (D/L). India win Series 1-0.