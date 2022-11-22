TNI News Headlines – November 22, 2022

🔹Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates six Development Projects worth Rs 25 Crore in Malkangiri.
🔹Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan distributed 384 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits.
🔹Election Commission of India writes to Odisha Chief Electoral Officer and Chief Secretary to grant paid leave to Government employees on December 5 who wish to cast their votes in the Padampur bypolls.
🔹Archana Nag case: Businessman Businessman Amiyakant Das interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for around 8 hours.
🔹2 temples Bati Mandir and Dhuni Mandir – located on the premises of famous Mahima shrine at Joranda in Dhenkanal district pulled down.
🔹Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aftab’s Polygraph Test started at Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory.
Related Posts
🔹‘Rozgar Mela’: PM Modi gives appointment letters to 71,000 recruits.
🔹Meghalaya Govt suspends Mobile Internet services in 7 districts for 48 hours after 6 people including 5 from Meghalaya and 1 from Assam Forest Guard were killed in a firing incident.
🔹After getting the additional share of 26%, Adani Group will take over NDTV with 55.18% share.
🔹Youth World Boxing Championships: Vishwanath, Ravina among seven Indians confirm medals, storm into semi-finals.
🔹3rd T20I between India and New Zealand ends in TIE (D/L). India win Series 1-0.
🔹At least 250 people killed in Indonesia earthquake, rescue operations underway.
🔹FIFA World Cup 2022 : Saudi Arabia stun Argentina 2-1.
🔹38 killed in fire at a factory in central China.
Comments are closed.