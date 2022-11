Loud Sound heard in Several Districts in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Loud and deafening sound rocked 3 districts in Odisha, triggering panic among the locals.

People in several areas of Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar (Anandpur) districts heard the sound. Even people in Balasore have reportedly heard the same sound.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The sound was like a big explosion, sources said. It’s not immediately known whether the sound is linked to any defence testing, mines blast or natural phenomenon.

Probe is on. Further details are awaited.