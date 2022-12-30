PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi dies at 100

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has passed away at the age of 100. Her last rites will be conducted in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi informed this sad development on Twitter with an emotional tribute along with her photo.

“In Maa, I always felt that Trinity that contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a Karmayogi and a life committed to high values”, he tweeted in Hindi.

“When I met her on 100th Birthday, she said ‘work with intelligence and live life with purity’,” he tweeted.



Heeraben Modi was recently admitted to the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad following health issues. PM Modi had visited Ahmedabad to inquire about his ailing mother.

PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad following the demise of his mother. However, he might join the pre-planned events of flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata and other meetings via video conferencing.