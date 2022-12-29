Chinese Woman suspected of “Spying”, to be Deported

A Chinese woman in Gaya, Bihar, has been taken into police custody due to visa infractions, and will be deported to her home. Earlier, the police believed she was spying on the Dalai Lama, who will be present at a number of events this week in Bihar.

In an effort to raise awareness, authorities earlier today posted sketches of the alleged Chinese “spy” on social media and asked locals for information about her. Song Xiaolan was eventually revealed to be the woman.

Information indicates that the Chinese woman had resided in numerous locations including Dharamshala in 2020 around the nation for more than a year, including Bodh Gaya. However, there is no documentation of the Chinese woman’s stay in the foreign area.