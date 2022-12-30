Legendary Pele joins Maradona in Heaven

TNI Bureau: Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer star and one of the best-known athletes in modern history, breathed his last on Thursday. He was 82.

He died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

Pele won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century.

When Maradona died in November 2020, Pele tweeted, “One day, I hope we can play ball together in Heaven”. They finally united in Heaven.

Pele was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the Century. His 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, which includes friendlies, has been recognised as a Guinness World Record.

Pele’s funeral will take place on January 02, 2023 at Santos F.C.’s home ground- Vila Belmiro, the coastal city where his storied career began and will go on until morning of January 03.

Brazil has declared three days of mourning over the demise of legendary Pele.

– 1,282 goals

– 1,363 games

– The highest valued soccer trading card.

