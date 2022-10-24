PM Modi’s Diwali Itinerary: From Ayodhya to Kargil

TNI Bureau: PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya and Kargil during Diwali marks the new era of Hindutva powered by Nationalism, which has become the new normal.

Modi wooed the audience and grabbed the eyeballs by performing puja in Ayodhya and then visiting Kargil the next day, spending time with the soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Monday.

The PMO said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers.”

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers.

The meaning of Diwali is end of Atank (terror) and Kargil made it possible,” he said while addressing the soldiers. “In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness. I was shown my old photos here, and I am grateful for that,” he added.

His visit to Kargil comes a day after he was in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the Deepotsav celebrations where the temple town witnessed a new world record of 15 lakh diyas being lit on the banks of Saryu river. He also offered prayers to Ram Lalla (infant Ram) at the Janmabhoomi complex, and reviewed the progress of construction of Ram Temple.

PM Modi had a packed schedule for Diwali with visits to his home state of Gujarat and also to Uttarakhand. In Uttarakhand, he inaugurated several developmental projects and also visited the iconic shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Meanwhile, it would be after two years that India would be celebrating Diwali without Covid curbs.