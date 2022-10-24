ED may probe financial transactions in Archana Nag Case

TNI Bureau: In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought FIR copy of Archana Nag case, leading to the speculations that the enforcement authority may probe the financial transactions linked to it.

ED may seek further details of the financial transactions made by Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand.

When it comes to money trail, many political leaders, Ministers, MLAs and other bigwigs are said to be in the list.

The Commisionerate Police arrested Archana on October 6 and her husband Jagabandhu on October 22, on charges of blackmailing and extortion.

Both are lodged in the Jharpada Jail.