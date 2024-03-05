PM Modi’s Big Development Push for Odisha

TNI Bureau: PM Narendra Modi dedicated & laid foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 20,000-crores in Chandikhol, Jajpur. PM also flagged off various trains, including Puri-New Delhi Express via Keonjhar and also unveiled the Paradip-Haridaspur railway line.

PM highlighted various infrastructure projects started by the NDA Govt since 2014 in Odisha, assuring the people of full support in the development push. He also paid rich tributes to Biju Babu on his 108th Birth Anniversary.

“Biju Babu’s contribution to the development of Odisha and the country has been incomparable. On behalf of all the countrymen, I pay my tribute and respect to Biju Babu”, he added.

While referring Naveen Patnaik as Odisha’s popular CM in his speech, the PM showed warmth to the latter.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CM Naveen Patnaik earlier hailed PM Modi for his development initiatives and said, “PM Modi has given new growth trajectory to the Indian economy, which is marching forward to be the 3rd largest economy in the world. I request PM’s cooperation for Odisha’s development”.

Governor Raghubar Das, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bisheswar Tudu, BJP State Unit President Manmohan Samal and others were present at the occasion.

Key Projects inaugurated/unveiled by PM Modi: