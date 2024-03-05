PM Modi’s Big Development Push for Odisha

TNI Bureau: PM Narendra Modi dedicated & laid foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 20,000-crores in Chandikhol, Jajpur. PM also flagged off various trains, including Puri-New Delhi Express via Keonjhar and also unveiled the Paradip-Haridaspur railway line.
PM highlighted various infrastructure projects started by the NDA Govt since 2014 in Odisha, assuring the people of full support in the development push. He also paid rich tributes to Biju Babu on his 108th Birth Anniversary.
“Biju Babu’s contribution to the development of Odisha and the country has been incomparable. On behalf of all the countrymen, I pay my tribute and respect to Biju Babu”, he added.
While referring Naveen Patnaik as Odisha’s popular CM in his speech, the PM showed warmth to the latter.
CM Naveen Patnaik earlier hailed PM Modi for his development initiatives and said, “PM Modi has given new growth trajectory to the Indian economy, which is marching forward to be the 3rd largest economy in the world. I request PM’s cooperation for Odisha’s development”.
Governor Raghubar Das, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bisheswar Tudu, BJP State Unit President Manmohan Samal and others were present at the occasion.
Key Projects inaugurated/unveiled by PM Modi:
- Flagging of PRDP-KDJR via HDS-PRDP line (function at PRDP station). Paradip-Keonjhar via Haridaspur-Paradip line via Kendrapada.
- Flagging of PURI-ANVT Express (function at KDJR station)
- Foundation stone for wagon depot at Baghuapal (BGPL) function at (BGPL station)
- Inauguration of container depot at JJKR: to be arranged by CONCOR
- Flagging off of container train from new container depot at JJKR to be arranged by CONCOR.
- Dedication to the nation of KUR-BRAG 3rd line.
- Dedication to the nation of Banspani-JKPR line.
- Inauguration of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol project in Paradip Refinery which will further help in reducing India’s import dependency.
- Inauguration of 344 km long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal.
- Inauguration of 0.6 MMTPA LPG Import facility at Paradip to augment the import infrastructure on the Eastern Coast of India.
- Dedication of the nation four laning of Singhara to Binjabahal Section of NH-49; four laning of Binjabahal to Tileibani Section of NH-49; four laning of Balasore-Jharpokharia Section of NH-18 and four laning of Tangi-Bhubaneswar Section of NH-16.
- Foundation stone laying for eight laning of Chandikhole – Paradip Section at Chandikhole.
- Inauguration of 5 MLD capacity seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of IREL(I) Ltd. This project has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.
