CM launches Nabin Odisha Magic Card, Know the benefits

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the futuristic Nabin Odisha Magic Card, a points- system based smart card which will engage and empower the youth, virtually on the occasion of the birth anniversary of his father legendary Biju Patnaik.

While addressing the students of Malkangiri district, where 5T Chairman VK Pandian was present, Patnaik said that I’m extremely happy that I launches the Nabin Odisha Magic Card from Malkangiri today on the occasion of the anniversary Biju Patnaik.

He further said that Biju Patnaik has a great love for the people of Odisha and he always wanted that the youths to become successful globally and make the state proud.

With the launching of the Nabin Odisha Magic Card, online application by the eligible candidates began from today.

Here are benefits of Nabin Odisha Magic Card:

Nabin Odisha Magic Card, a points- system based smart card which will engage and empower the youth and enable them towards academic development, personality development, skill development and employment.

It will create a platform for the youth to aspire and achieve their dreams.

It will be encouraging and empowering the youth by providing physical and digital access to resources which will help them in their career growth and personality development.

This card will be a “Passport to Prosperity”

Based on points earned through various activities and parameters the cards will be upgraded to *Silver, Gold and Platinum level.

The Cards will be allotted and upgraded based on the performance of student in terms of attendance, discipline, academic performance, participation in extracurricular activities, sports, online courses, personality development courses etc.

Every involvement of the student will be measured, honoured and valued. Their academic achievements, creativity, sports achievements, social/community work, etc. will be recognised and appreciated through this points-system.

These cards can provide access to various facilities like – Bus/Train/Flights concession; access to Phone/ Data recharge and Wi-Fi; e-libraries; Online Academic courses ; Personality development courses and workshops; Coaching Centres and Tuition classes; Skill Development courses; Career counselling; Language courses including Odia and English; “Earn While You Learn” opportunities; Volunteering opportunities; Access to stadiums during the national and international tournaments; Access to Journals and Seminars; Access to tourist places, Museums, etc.

This card will also provide Job and Placement opportunities through sharing of this data with the potential recruiting companies-A LinkedIn type platform for the students to interact with the industry and will integrate with the Start Up ecosystem to encourage the students to aspire to be entrepreneurs and also to provide priority loans for the students under various schemes like Swayam etc.

Government will actively engage with the private sector to provide more benefits to the students through these smart cards.

The Card will be completely technology driven and will be a revolutionary concept towards youth engagement and empowerment.

The distribution of the card will be on August 15th.