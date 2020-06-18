English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

PM Modi to launch Rs 50,000 Cr Rojgar Scheme for Migrants in 6 States

By Sagarika Satapathy
110

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a massive rural public works scheme ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ on Saturday to provide job to migrant workers returned in large numbers to 116 districts, spread over six states.

The work generated under the scheme will amount to Rs. 50,000 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said, nearly 25 schemes of the Government of India will be brought together under the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens.

Within 125 days, nearly 25 schemes of the Government will be brought together under the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’.

Related Posts

97 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; total…

3 COVID Warriors of a Bhubaneswar Covid Hospital test +Ve…

A total of 116 Districts across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the massive public works campaign. Each of these districts has at least 25,000 workers who returned home.

As many as 4 districts of Odisha among 116 districts to be covered under the Yojana.

Key Announcements:

• Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will be taken up in 116 districts across 6 States
• Public works worth Rs 50,000 crore to be carried out under the scheme
• Nearly 25 schemes of the Government will be brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan
• Anganwadi centres, Rural roads, rural housing, Railway works, RURBAN Mission in rural areas which are taking shape of urban areas, solar pumpset, laying of fibre optic cables, Jal Jeevan are various works included in the 25 public works

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!