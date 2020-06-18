PM Modi to launch Rs 50,000 Cr Rojgar Scheme for Migrants in 6 States

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a massive rural public works scheme ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ on Saturday to provide job to migrant workers returned in large numbers to 116 districts, spread over six states.

The work generated under the scheme will amount to Rs. 50,000 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said, nearly 25 schemes of the Government of India will be brought together under the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens.

Within 125 days, nearly 25 schemes of the Government will be brought together under the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’.

A total of 116 Districts across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the massive public works campaign. Each of these districts has at least 25,000 workers who returned home.

As many as 4 districts of Odisha among 116 districts to be covered under the Yojana.

Key Announcements:

• Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will be taken up in 116 districts across 6 States

• Public works worth Rs 50,000 crore to be carried out under the scheme

• Nearly 25 schemes of the Government will be brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

• Anganwadi centres, Rural roads, rural housing, Railway works, RURBAN Mission in rural areas which are taking shape of urban areas, solar pumpset, laying of fibre optic cables, Jal Jeevan are various works included in the 25 public works