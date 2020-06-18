Odisha Samaja UAE sends 209 Stranded Odias back Home

TNI Bureau: A special repatriation Indigo flight chartered by ‘Odisha Samaj UAE’ landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar this evening with 209 passengers on board.

Members of Odisha Samaj UAE were at the airport to see off all the passengers and assisted Airport authorities & Indigo airlines for issuance of boarding passes issuance and rapid COVID19 test for all the passengers.

Tomorrow, Another Air India plane will be departing Dubai for Bhubaneshwarat 1500 hrs, for which Odisha Samaj UAE members are assisting Indian consulate Dubai and Air India in passenger list finalization and ticket issuance.

As there are a lot of distressed odias still held up here, OSUAE will charter more planes to ferry stranded odias to Bhubaneshwar in coming day.