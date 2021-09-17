Cap on Height of Idols: Orissa HC declines to Intervene

Insight Bureau: The Orissa High Court declined to intervene in Odisha Government’s decision to impose a four-feet cap on the height of idols during the upcoming festivals. The HC rejected the petition filed by Balu Bazar Puja Committee saying it won’t entertain the plea as the decision of the government is linked to Corona Pandemic.

The Puja Committees in Cuttack had opposed the government’s decision saying the ornaments prepared for the Goddess would not fit to the 4-ft idols. They also wondered how the cap on idol height would prevent Covid-19. The BJP had observed a Cuttack Bandh on September 14, demanding lifting of the restrictions.

The Odisha Government had contended that increase in the height of idols would lead to extravagance in decoration of the Puja pandals and attract more footfalls, which is not at all advisable during Corona Pandemic.

Earlier, the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee and Durga Puja committees had decided to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue. However, no progress has been made on this decision.