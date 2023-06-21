Desperate Search Continues for Missing Titanic Sub-Marine as Underwater Noises Detected

San-Francisco, TNI Bureau: Global media has reported that a Canadian military surveillance aircraft has detected underwater noises, providing a glimmer of hope in the ongoing search for a missing submarine carrying five passengers en route to the wreckage of the Titanic. The submarine, named ‘Titan,’ went missing days ago, sparking a race against time to locate and rescue the passengers.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that teams involved in the search operation have been hearing “banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes,” according to internal US Department of Homeland Security emails and government memos. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the origin or nature of these sounds. The US Coast Guard has not provided additional details about what rescuers believe the noises could be.

A @USCG C-130 crew is searching for an overdue Canadian research submarine approximately 900 miles off #CapeCod. For more info and inquiries, please email [email protected] — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 19, 2023

The situation remains critical as estimates indicate that there may be as little as a day’s worth of oxygen remaining if the submersible is still operational. The submersible could be located at a depth of approximately 12,500 feet (3,800 meters), near the final resting place of the historic ocean liner.

Among the passengers on board the missing vessel is Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition, along with British adventurer Hamish Harding, Pakistani father-son duo Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet. The fate of the passengers hangs in the balance, further intensified by recently surfaced allegations indicating significant safety concerns regarding the submersible before its disappearance.

Here is a timeline of events since the start of the ill-fated trip organized by OceanGate Expeditions:

Friday: The expedition departs from St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

Saturday: Hamish Harding, one of the passengers, posts on social media, expressing excitement about the mission being the first and possibly only manned expedition to the Titanic in 2023 due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Sunday: The Titan submersible begins its descent to the Titanic wreck but experiences communication loss with the surface vessel approximately one hour and 45 minutes after starting its descent.

Monday: The US and Canadian authorities launch an extensive search effort involving ships, planes, and sonar buoys. The family of Shahzada Dawood confirms his presence on board the submersible.

Tuesday: France joins the search effort by deploying a ship equipped with a deep-sea diving vessel. Canadian aircraft detect underwater sounds over several hours.

Wednesday: A unified command is established by the US Coast Guard, US Navy, Canadian Coast Guard, and OceanGate Expeditions to coordinate the search. Remotely operated vehicle (ROV) searches are directed to the area of the detected sounds.

Thursday: The air supply in the submersible is estimated to be depleted, increasing urgency in the search and rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Shahzada Dawood, one of Pakistan’s wealthiest individuals and a UK-based board member of the Prince’s Trust charity, is among the missing passengers. Alongside his 19-year-old son, Suleman, he embarked on the expedition to explore the remains of the Titanic. The duo lost communication with the surface vessel at a depth of 12,500 feet, leaving Shahzada’s wife, Christina, and his daughter, Alina, anxiously awaiting any updates on their safety.

British billionaire Hamish Harding, who took to social media to share his involvement in the expedition, is among the individuals on board the craft.

As search and rescue teams continue their efforts in treacherous conditions, hopes to remain that the source of the detected underwater noises holds vital clues to the whereabouts of the missing submersible and its passengers. The international community remains on edge, praying for a miracle in this race against time.