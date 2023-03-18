PM Modi lauds Snehdeep Singh Kalsi who sings Kesariya in 5 Languages

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Punjabi singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi for singing ‘Kesariya’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra in five different languages.

The Prime Minister also shared the video where Kalsi can be seen singing ‘Kesariya’ in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

“Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!,” Modi said while sharing the video on Twitter.

PM Modi called Snehdeep’s rendition a “great manifestation” of the Centre’s campaign “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

The singer also retweeted Modi’s post and thanked him saying “Thank you so much for the appreciation sir. Means a lot. So glad it reached you and you enjoyed it.”

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was also impressed by Snehdeep’s rendition as he shared the video with “Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like…” caption.

