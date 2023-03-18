Naba Das Murder: Why No Conclusion after 50 Days, asks Jayanarayan

TNI Bureau: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra raised the sensational murder case of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das in the Assembly and questioned why the case has not reached the conclusion ever after 50 days.

Apart from questioning, Mishra also demanded for the letter which has been written to Centre for FBI probe into the case. He also alleged that efforts are being made to represent Gopal Das, the accused as insane.

“The motive & person behind the crime are yet to be ascertained even after 50 days. Why efforts being made to represent Gopal Das as insane. Where is the letter written to Centre for FBI probe?” the BJP MLA said.

The LoP also raided the alleged Matric question paper leak in the Assembly saying that the matric question papers are being circulated and audio claiming question paper available for Rs 10,000 is going viral. Is it 5T?, he questioned.

Mishra also came down heavily on the BJD saying that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has turned into a retired officers’ club as most of the retired officers are given reappointment at the CM’s office.