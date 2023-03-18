Board admits error in Today’s Matric Question Paper

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today admitted that there were several errors in today’s Matric Social Science question paper.

“BSE President Ramashish Hazra said that there was likely a printing error and the students need not to worry as the Board will take appropriate steps in this regard,” said BSE President Ramashish Hazra while speaking about the incident.

“All the exam centres have been asked to provide a list of students who faced similar issues while writing the examination today,” he added

The error came to light after some examinees at Brudaban Government High School alleged that there were several questions from Set A in Set B question paper. Besides, the question number 19 was also missing from the set.