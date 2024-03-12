TNI Morning News Headlines – March 12, 2024

➡️Prime Minister virtually flagged off Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express, the 3rd Vande Bharat Express for Odisha, today.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the new building of Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 10 new Vande Bharat trains for 10 different routes and other train services worth over 85,000 crore from Ahmedabad.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness tri-service exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ in Pokhran today.
➡️Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to resign as Haryana CM. Sanjay Bhatia & Nayab Saini front runners for CM Post.
➡️Cracks in BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana; Independent MLAs extend support to CM Khattar.
Related Posts
➡️NDA finalises seat-sharing in Andhra Pradesh: BJP gets 6 Lok Sabha, 10 assembly seats; TDP 17 and 144.
➡️Indian Union Muslim League files plea before Supreme Court seeking stay on the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules 2024.
➡️Amid police security, the wedding of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri to take place with ‘lady don’ Anuradha in Delhi today. He is on custody parole for his wedding.
➡️ED searches several places of Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad on charges of money laundering.
➡️NIA raids 30 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP, Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus case.
➡️Sensex climbs 139.63 points to 73,642.27 in early trade; Nifty up 25.85 points to 22,358.50.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to 82.76 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Indian stock indices firm ahead of crucial inflation data release.
➡️Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation in India.
Comments are closed.