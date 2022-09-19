Tears of joy! Kerala Auto Driver wins Rs 25 Cr Onam Bumper Lottery

TNI Bureau: The Kerala State Lottery Department on Sunday announced the results of the Onam Bumper 2022. The first prize in the Onam Bumper 2022 was Rs. 25 crore.

Anoop, an auto driver from Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram has won this year’s Onam bumper lottery.

Anoop who is working as an autorickshaw driver was earlier working as a chef in a hotel and was planning to go to Malaysia to work as a chef. On Saturday night, Anoop purchased the lucky ticket from Bhagavathy Agency. Anoop had ticket number TJ 750605 in the Kerala lottery. After taxes, he will receive 15 crores 75 lakhs rupees.

A day before winning the lottery ticket, his loan application for Rs 3 lakh was approved by the bank on Saturday. Anoop was planning to travel to Malaysia to work there.

On being asked about the lottery money, he said his priority is to build a house for his family and clear all his debts.

This year’s Onam bumper price is the highest price money in the history of the Kerala lottery, 25 crore rupees and 5 crores was the amount for the second prize and 1 crore each for 10 persons as the third prize.

67 lakhs Onam bumper tickets were printed this year and almost all tickets were sold out. The ticket price was Rs 500 each.