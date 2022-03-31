NEET 2022 Exam, Registration Dates announced; Check Details

Insight Bureau: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 examination. As per the information, the registration for NEET 2022 is set to commence on 2 April 2022 while examination is scheduled to be conducted on 17 July 2022.

The offline exam will be conducted nationwide in 13 different languages.

The exam is most likely to be conducted in a single slot with a time stretch of 3 hours rather than conducting twice a year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be notifying the exam schedule on March 31,2022.

A senior NTA official confirmed the media that the exams have been scheduled post proper consultations with the National Medical Commission.