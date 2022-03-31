NEET PG 2021-22 Admissions: SC cancels All India Quota Mop-Up round counselling

Insight Bureau: The Supreme Court on March 31, Thursday cancelled the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET Mop-Up Counselling for Post Graduates for 2021-22 sessions.

As per the reports, the apex court concluded at the decision to resolve the issues arising due to addition of 146 fresh seats to mop-up round which were not available in round 1 and 2 of counselling.

The Court has instructed for holding a Special Round of Counselling for the 146 seats and has allowed students who have joined the AIQ or the State Quota in Round 2 to participate in this round for 146 seats.

The Supreme Court has directed the authorities to invite options from students within a day after issuing the fresh notification and complete the process within 3 days.

The bench was headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Bela M. Trivedi.

The bench has passed the following orders:

1. The All India Quota Mop Up Round Counselling shall be cancelled.

2. For the 146 additional seats which became available after the AIQ Round 2 on 16 March 2022, a Fresh Mop-up round of counselling shall be conducted as a special case. Students who have joined in Round 2, either in state quota or AIQ, will be at liberty to participate in the fresh round of counselling without any financial penalties. In order to facilitate the expeditious completion of the process, the DGHS shall invite options from students within 24 hours of uploading of notification and the process shall be completed with a period of 72 hours after the cut-off for receipt of options.

3. A fresh Mop Up Round for AIQ seats shall be attempted to conduct and complete within a period of two week thereafter.

4. In check with the notification of 5 April 2018, students who have joined in round 2 of State Quota shall not be eligible to participate in the mop-up round for State or All India Quota.