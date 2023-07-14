PM Modi attends Bastille Day Parade, lauds France as Trusted Partner

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday participated in the Bastille Day Parade in Paris as the guest of honour.

The impressive parade, which marks the National Day of France, lasted for more than two hours. The participation of the Indian tri-services contingent was the highlight of the event.

After the culmination of the parade, Modi along with his host, French president Emmanuel Macron, met the commanders of the Indian tri-services contingent.

Indian Air Force’s Rafale jets also participate in the flypast at the Bastille Day parade.

“A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade,” Macron tweeted.

In response to Macron’s tweet, Modi tweeted: “India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!”

Modi is in France for a two-day official visit.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789.

The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.

(IANS)