Plasma Therapy to begin in Ganjam from Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made an announcement to begin Plasma Therapy at Tata Covid Hospital, Sitalapalli in Ganjam District from tomorrow.

A dedicated 100-bedded (including 16-bed ICU) Covid Hospital will be set up at Amit Hospital, Berhampur.

• Plasma Therapy in Ganjam District to start from tomorrow at Tata Covid Hospital, Sitalapalli. It will be operated by Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack.

• 2 IAS officers as ADMs, 25 OAS Officers, 105 ORS officers, 30 MBBS Doctors, 100 Ayush Doctors, 27 Lab Technicians. In addition to this officer of various levels including 3 DSPs and 10 platoon Police force will be sent.

• Rs 25 crores to Ganjam district from Chief Ministers Relief Fund.

• The Ambulance service in Ganjam will be further streamlined to ensure timely response to the patients. The District Collector has been empowered to deploy as many as 100 Ambulances as per the requirement.

• Special Focus on Mental health counselling during the Covid period. Professionals will be involved for the same.

Earlier on Sunday, senior BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra said that plasma therapy should be introduced in Ganjam as huge number of donors would be available from this district.

It is to be noted that, of 12,910 COVID-19 recovered cases, 3,871 are from Ganjam.