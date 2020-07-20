Odisha records 457 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a record number of 457 COVID-19 recovered cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 12,910.

A record number of 118 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Nayagarh (53) and Cuttack (44).

While Odisha has so far reported 18,110 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 5,533.

➡️457 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 20.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 12,910.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (118), Nayagarh (53), Cuttack (44), Sundergarh (38), Khurdha (32), Gajapati (22), Jajpur (20), Nuapada (18), Balasore (17), Mayurbhanj (15), Angul (11), Koraput (10), Malkangiri (9), Kendrapara (9), Keonjhar (7), Jharsuguda (6), Boudh (5), Deogarh (4), Baragarh (3), Nabarangpur (3), Sambalpur (3), Bolangir (2), Puri (2), Rayagada (2), Bhadrak (1), Dhenkanal (1) and Jagatsinghpur (1).